Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Scheduled for MRI

Puig (oblique) will have an MRI in Los Angeles on Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

After suffering a right oblique strain during Sunday's series finale against the Angels, Puig will have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. Manager Dave Roberts stated "we're almost certain it's a DL situation," per Hoornstra. If Puig is forced hit the shelf, Matt Kemp will get the bulk of the innings in right field, with Enrique Hernandez possibly seeing time in left.