Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Scheduled for MRI

Puig (oblique) will have an MRI in Los Angeles on Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

After suffering a right oblique strain during Sunday's series finale against the Angels, Puig will have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. Manager Dave Roberts stated "we're almost certain it's a DL situation," per Hoornstra. If Puig is forced hit the shelf, Matt Kemp will get the bulk of the innings in right field, with Enrique Hernandez possibly seeing time in left.

More News
Our Latest Stories