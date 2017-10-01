Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Scores four runs Saturday
Puig went 2-for-2 with a home run, a walk, two RBI, and four runs scored in Saturday's victory over the Rockies.
Puig was a major contributor to the Dodgers' win Saturday, as he scored four of the team's five runs. Although he endured a stretch that saw him hit just .160 with a .314 OPS over seven games from Sept. 16-23, Puig seems to have broken out of his slump and is looking to finish the season on a strong note. Over the last four games he's gone 5-for-11(.455) at the dish, with two of his hits being home runs. His recent efforts have brought his line up to .263/.345/.488 for the year.
