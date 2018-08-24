Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Scratched due to manager's decision

Puig was held out of Friday's starting lineup against the Padres because of a manager's decision, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Manager Dave Roberts stated that he changed his mind about the starting nine, which prompted Puig's removal. The decision wasn't related to Puig's appeal of his two-game suspension, so he'll be available off the bench if needed.

More News
Our Latest Stories