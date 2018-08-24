Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Scratched from Friday's lineup

Puig was scratched from the starting nine for Friday's game against the Padres, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers have yet to offer up an explanation for Puig's removal, but Cody Bellinger was added to the lineup in his absence. This could have something to do with the result of Puig's appeal regarding his two-game suspension for an altercation with Nick Hundley on Aug. 14, though that's just speculation at this point. Expect an update on his status in the near future.