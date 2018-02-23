Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Scratched with hip soreness
Puig was scratched from Friday's spring game against the White Sox due to hip soreness, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.
There doesn't seem to be any concern over Puig's status moving forward as manager Dave Roberts said that the outfielder will be back in the lineup for Saturday's outing and this issue was caused by Puig trying to break in his new shoes. In 2017, he slashed .263/.346/.487 with 28 home runs and 74 RBI in 152 games.
