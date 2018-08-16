Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Set to appeal suspension
Puig will appeal his two-game suspension, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Puig was suspended for his role in an altercation with Nick Hundley during Tuesday's game. The outfielder will be able to continue playing as MLB processes his appeal.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Handed two-game suspension•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Ejected following altercation with Nick Hundley•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Homers, steals base in loss•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Situated on bench•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Managing sore oblique•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...