Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Sits out Friday
Puig is not in the lineup Friday against the Giants, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Puig destroyed the baseball during the Dodgers' series with the Twins, going 6-for-11 with a triple and a home run across the three games. Nonetheless, he'll hit the bench for a night off Friday, allowing Enrique Hernandez to man right field for the evening.
