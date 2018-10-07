Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Sits out Game 3

Puig is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Braves, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Puig has much better numbers against right-handed pitchers than left-handers, so he'll head to the bench with lefty Sean Newcomb pitching for Atlanta. Matt Kemp will replace him in right field for the evening.

