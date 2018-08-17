Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Sits out of series opener
Puig is not in Friday's starting lineup against the Mariners, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Although Puig is still eligible to play while appealing his suspension, he'll be held out of the starting nine. With Puig on the bench, Enrique Hernandez will man right field, with Cody Bellinger in center and Joc Pederson in left.
