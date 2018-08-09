Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Situated on bench

Puig is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rockies, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Puig will head to the bench for Thursday's series opener after going 0-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's loss to Oakland. The Dodgers haven't indicated that Puig's absence is related to the oblique issue that forced him to miss time earlier in the week. Chris Taylor and Matt Kemp will man the corner outfield spots in his stead.