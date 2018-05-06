Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Slated for Wednesday activation

Puig will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with High-A Rancho Cucamonga before being activated Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Puig's progress represents the first bit of good news in the injury world the Dodgers have heard in quite some time. He last saw the field April 28 but could return to action when first eligible. Puig should immediately slot back into right field, which would presumably push Matt Kemp back to left, leaving Alex Verdugo, Joc Pederson and Tim Locastro vying for that third outfield spot.