Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Snaps homerless drought
Puig went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Angels.
Puig homered off Noe Ramirez in the ninth inning, snapping a streak of 13 straight games without a long ball. The 27-year-old came off the DL with a bang in May and followed up with a .303/.367/.517 line in June. He's still roughly 60 points off his OPS from last season, but slowly but surely, Puig is bringing his numbers up to expected levels.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?