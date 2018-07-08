Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Snaps homerless drought

Puig went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Angels.

Puig homered off Noe Ramirez in the ninth inning, snapping a streak of 13 straight games without a long ball. The 27-year-old came off the DL with a bang in May and followed up with a .303/.367/.517 line in June. He's still roughly 60 points off his OPS from last season, but slowly but surely, Puig is bringing his numbers up to expected levels.