Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Solo homer in win
Puig went 1-for-1 with a solo home run and two walks in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.
Puig also drove in another run with a bases loaded walk in the first inning, as he reached base in all three plate appearances. The 27-year-old is still hitting just .221 on the season, but he's showing signs of finally breaking out of his season-long slump. After going homerless through his first 28 games, Puig has gone deep five times in the past eight and sports an impressive .294/.400/.765 slash line in the two weeks since being activated off the disabled list.
More News
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart