Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Solo homer in win

Puig went 1-for-1 with a solo home run and two walks in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Puig also drove in another run with a bases loaded walk in the first inning, as he reached base in all three plate appearances. The 27-year-old is still hitting just .221 on the season, but he's showing signs of finally breaking out of his season-long slump. After going homerless through his first 28 games, Puig has gone deep five times in the past eight and sports an impressive .294/.400/.765 slash line in the two weeks since being activated off the disabled list.