Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Steals two bases, drives in two runs
Puig went 1-for-5 with two RBI and two stolen bases in Sunday's 12-1 victory over the Mariners.
Puig is batting .267 this season with 11 stolen bases, the fourth time in his career he's reached double digits in the stolen base category. The 27-year-old outfielder is still waiting for the results of his suspension appeal. He received a two-game suspension after an altercation with Nick Hundley last week.
