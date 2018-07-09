Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Suffers injury Sunday

Puig appears to have suffered a rib injury during Sunday's tilt against the Angels, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Puig exited the game in the fifth inning after hurting himself on a mighty swingf, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Joc Pederson was deployed to replace the injured Puig, who went 1-for-1 with a three-run homer prior to be removed. More information on his status will likely become available in the near future.