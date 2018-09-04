Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Swipes 14th base

Puig went 0-for-2 with a walk and stolen base Monday against the Mets.

Puig reached base for the only time in the third inning but managed to steal his 14th base of the season in the process. He now has three steals in the past 10 games, however, that's been his only production as he's managed just five hits in 29 at-bats with no home runs, one RBI and one run scored in that span.

