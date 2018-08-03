Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Takes seat Friday

Puig is out of the starting lineup for Friday's matchup against Houston, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Puig will get the night off after slugging two homers in Thursday's series finale. Matt Kemp is slated to man right field with Cody Bellinger in center and Joc Pederson in left.

