Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Takes seat Friday

Puig is out of the starting lineup against the Giants on Friday, Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Puig will receive a breather after going 1-for-10 during the club's three-game set in Arizona earlier this week. In his absence, Enrique Hernandez will start in right field against left-hander Madison Bumgarner.

