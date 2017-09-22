Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Takes seat Friday

Puig is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Puig has been on a nice run of late, but he will head to the bench in the series opener. There has been nothing to suggests an injury is in play, so it seems manager Dave Roberts is just rewarding Andre Ethier for his pinch-hit homer Thursday with a start in the outfield. Look for Puig to be back in there for the final two games of the series.