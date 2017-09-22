Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Takes seat Friday
Puig is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Puig has been on a nice run of late, but he will head to the bench in the series opener. There has been nothing to suggests an injury is in play, so it seems manager Dave Roberts is just rewarding Andre Ethier for his pinch-hit homer Thursday with a start in the outfield. Look for Puig to be back in there for the final two games of the series.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Launches 26th homer in Friday victory•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Hits 25th homer in loss•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Moves to bench Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Out for second game of doubleheader•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Homer confirms health•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...