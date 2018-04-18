Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Takes seat Wednesday

Puig is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Puig will open Wednesday's series finale on the bench after starting each of the previous five games in right field. In his stead, the Dodgers will deploy an outfield consisting of Joc Pederson, Chris Taylor and Matt Kemp, from left to right.

