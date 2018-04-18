Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Takes seat Wednesday
Puig is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Puig will open Wednesday's series finale on the bench after starting each of the previous five games in right field. In his stead, the Dodgers will deploy an outfield consisting of Joc Pederson, Chris Taylor and Matt Kemp, from left to right.
More News
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...