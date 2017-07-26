Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Tallies three hits Tuesday
Puig went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Twins.
Sunday's day of rest seems to have paid off for the 26-year-old, as he has now collected five hits over his previous two starts, bumping his season average up to .256 through 95 games. Puig continues to bat eighth for a potent Dodgers lineup, but he has been able to produce enough counting stats (45 runs, 18 home runs, 49 RBI and 11 steals) to be relevant in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...