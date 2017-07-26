Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Tallies three hits Tuesday

Puig went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Twins.

Sunday's day of rest seems to have paid off for the 26-year-old, as he has now collected five hits over his previous two starts, bumping his season average up to .256 through 95 games. Puig continues to bat eighth for a potent Dodgers lineup, but he has been able to produce enough counting stats (45 runs, 18 home runs, 49 RBI and 11 steals) to be relevant in most fantasy formats.

