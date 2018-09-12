Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Three hits and stolen base

Puig went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

Puig walked and scored in the fifth and doubled and scored in the sixth as the Dodgers exploded for eight runs across three innings. He added a couple of singles and a stolen base, his 15th of the season, which ties a career best in 42 fewer games. The outfielder is now hitting a respectable .264/.327/.461 on the year, though he has just 16 homers through 110 games after hitting 28 in 152 contests in 2017.