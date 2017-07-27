Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Ties career-high in home runs

Puig went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

The 25-year-old has now matched the career-highs he set in 2012 of homers (19) and steals (11) in eight fewer games. Outside of a .256 batting average that is being suppressed by a career-low .263 BABIP, Puig has been four-category contributor in fantasy this season, turning his career around in the process.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast