Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Ties career-high in home runs
Puig went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Twins.
The 25-year-old has now matched the career-highs he set in 2012 of homers (19) and steals (11) in eight fewer games. Outside of a .256 batting average that is being suppressed by a career-low .263 BABIP, Puig has been four-category contributor in fantasy this season, turning his career around in the process.
