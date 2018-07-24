Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: To come off DL on Saturday

Puig (oblique) is expected to come off the disabled list Saturday against the Braves, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

He is going to play in three rehab games for Triple-A Oklahoma City from Tuesday to Thursday and then travel Friday in order to rejoin the Dodgers for the final two games of this weekend's series. Puig has been out since July 9 with a minor oblique injury.

