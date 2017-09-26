Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: To return to lineup Tuesday
Puig will start Tuesday despite arriving late to the field Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Manager Dave Roberts expressed frustration with Puig, but apparently his only punishment will be sitting Monday's game against San Diego. Perhaps the better news here is that the ankle tweak Puig sustained Saturday is no longer bothering him, as he was forced to miss Sunday's game because of it.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...