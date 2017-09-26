Play

Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: To return to lineup Tuesday

Puig will start Tuesday despite arriving late to the field Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts expressed frustration with Puig, but apparently his only punishment will be sitting Monday's game against San Diego. Perhaps the better news here is that the ankle tweak Puig sustained Saturday is no longer bothering him, as he was forced to miss Sunday's game because of it.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast