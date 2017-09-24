Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Twists ankle but says he's OK

Puig said he feels OK despite twisting his ankle on the final play of Saturday's game against the Giants, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Puig went 0-for-4 but reached on a forceout in the ninth, then took it upon himself to attempt stealing second base, per Stephen, and was thrown out by Buster Posey to end the game. The Dodgers should have news on a clearer timetable for his availability before Sunday's contest starts.