Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Will start Saturday

Puig (oblique) will bat seventh and man right field Saturday against the Braves, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Puig returns to the lineup after he was placed on the disabled list July 9 with a right oblique strain. He'd been slashing .265/.325/.462 over 76 games prior to suffering the injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories