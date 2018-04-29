Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: X-rays come back clean
X-rays on Puig's foot came back negative, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Puig exited Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants in the second inning with hip soreness and an ankle injury after crashing into the outfield wall and fouling a ball off his foot. Fortunately, his hip is reportedly fine and his ankle injury is being deemed a contusion. He should be considered day-to-day.
