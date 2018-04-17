Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Drives in five against San Diego

Grandal homered and knocked in five runs in a 2-for-4 game Monday against the Padres.

Grandal extended his hit streak to six games and already has three games in 2018 with a double and a home run. His batting line sits at an absurd .372/.460/.651 as he continues to but an otherwise sluggish Dodgers squad on his back.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories