Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Drives in five against San Diego
Grandal homered and knocked in five runs in a 2-for-4 game Monday against the Padres.
Grandal extended his hit streak to six games and already has three games in 2018 with a double and a home run. His batting line sits at an absurd .372/.460/.651 as he continues to but an otherwise sluggish Dodgers squad on his back.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Provides power Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Not starting Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Cranks first home run•
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...