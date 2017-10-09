Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Heads to bench for Game 3
Grandal is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Diamondbacks on Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Grandal will stick on the bench for a second straight game as Austin Barnes draws another start behind the dish. Grandal went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in his only postseason start this season, while Barnes has gone 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored, so it appears manager Dave Roberts is choosing to ride with the hotter bat.
