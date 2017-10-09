Play

Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Heads to bench for Game 3

Grandal is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Diamondbacks on Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Grandal will stick on the bench for a second straight game as Austin Barnes draws another start behind the dish. Grandal went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in his only postseason start this season, while Barnes has gone 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored, so it appears manager Dave Roberts is choosing to ride with the hotter bat.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast