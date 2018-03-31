Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Heads to bench Saturday
Grandal is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.
After starting the first two games of the season, Grandal will head to the bench while Austin Barnes takes over behind the dish. The two are expected to split time at backstop in 2018, with Grandal seeing more plate appearances against right-handed pitchers.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Adjusting swing to improve launch angle•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Retooling swing for more power•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Will split time with Barnes in 2018•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Avoids arbitration, re-signs with Dodgers•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Not in Game 5 lineup•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of lineup for Game 3•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...