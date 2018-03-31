Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Heads to bench Saturday

Grandal is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.

After starting the first two games of the season, Grandal will head to the bench while Austin Barnes takes over behind the dish. The two are expected to split time at backstop in 2018, with Grandal seeing more plate appearances against right-handed pitchers.

