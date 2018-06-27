Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Heads to bench Tuesday

Grandal is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Grandal returns to the bench Tuesday with left-hander Jon Lester taking the mound for the Cubs, leaving the catching duties to Austin Barnes. Grandal is slashing only .156/.182/.313 in 66 plate appearances over his last 18 games.

