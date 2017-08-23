Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Heads to bench Wednesday
Grandal is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Grandal will have the night off while Austin Barnes gets the nod to start behind the dish. Grandal will likely rejoin the Dodgers' lineup for their series finale against Chad Kuhl and the Pirates.
