Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Held out of lineup Sunday
Grandal (back) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Grandal was removed from Saturday's game with back spasms and will be held out Sunday in order to give the veteran backstop ample time to rest. The Dodgers have a scheduled off-day Monday before opening up a three-game set with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Grandal will remain day-to-day while Austin Barnes will fill in behind the plate in his stead, batting sixth.
