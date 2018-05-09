Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Homers and drives in two

Grandal went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Grandal hit a solo home run in the third, and then had an RBI single in the fifth. The multi-hit affair came after a six-game hitless streak, but Grandal's slash line still sits at a favorable .280/.381/.505. The backstop's 23 RBI and 17 runs are both good for second place among MLB catchers, trailing only Gary Sanchez of the Yankees.

