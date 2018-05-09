Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Homers and drives in two
Grandal went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
Grandal hit a solo home run in the third, and then had an RBI single in the fifth. The multi-hit affair came after a six-game hitless streak, but Grandal's slash line still sits at a favorable .280/.381/.505. The backstop's 23 RBI and 17 runs are both good for second place among MLB catchers, trailing only Gary Sanchez of the Yankees.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Sits first game of doubleheader•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Drives in two•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Drives in five against San Diego•
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...