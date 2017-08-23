Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Homers for third time in six starts
Grandal's lone hit in five at-bats was a two-run blast in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.
The 28-year-old has been flashing his power stroke lately with two doubles and three homers over his last six starts. Grandal continues to sit against southpaws and in day games following night games, but he has produced well enough (.262 batting average and 17 long balls) in a semi-regular role to remain relevant in most fantasy formats.
