Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Homers in win Sunday
Grandal went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Padres.
Sunday's homer was a positive sign for the veteran after he dealt with a minor back injury earlier in the week. This could also signal an end to the streaky catcher's cold streak in which he batted .194 (7-for-36) over his previous 10 starts. Despite his ebbs and flows, Grandal is putting together another solid fantasy campaign with a .263/.313/.471 slash line to go along with 14 homers.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out for second straight night•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Hitting fifth Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Held out of lineup Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Exits with back spasms•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...