Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Homers in win Sunday

Grandal went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Padres.

Sunday's homer was a positive sign for the veteran after he dealt with a minor back injury earlier in the week. This could also signal an end to the streaky catcher's cold streak in which he batted .194 (7-for-36) over his previous 10 starts. Despite his ebbs and flows, Grandal is putting together another solid fantasy campaign with a .263/.313/.471 slash line to go along with 14 homers.