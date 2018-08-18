Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Homers off southpaw

Grandal went 1-for-3 with his 21st home run of the season in Friday's 11-1 win over Seattle.

Grandal got a rare start against a lefty, and he responded with just his second homer from the right side of the plate this season. The 29-year-old is batting just .205 against southpaws compared to .261 with 19 long balls against righties, but Friday's power showing could earn him additional starts against left-handed starters down the stretch.