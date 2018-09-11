Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Launches solo homer vs. Reds

Grandal went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Monday against Cincinnati.

Grandal went deep in the sixth inning to bring the Dodgers within three runs, but the Reds would tack on insurance runs in the bottom half of the inning. He's been cold at the dish over his previous 10 games, going just 2-for-21 with a home run, four RBI and two walks.

More News
Our Latest Stories