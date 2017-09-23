Play

Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Not in lineup Saturday

Grandal is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Grandal will get the day off after starting three of the last four games behind the dish for the Dodgers, going 2-for-11 with a homer over that stretch. In his place, Austin Barnes will start at catcher and bat sixth.

