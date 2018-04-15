Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Not in Sunday's lineup

Grandal is not in the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Grandal will get the day off after starting each of the team's past three games, going 5-for-11 with a homer and two RBI in the process. Austin Barnes draws the start and will bat sixth in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories