Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Not in Sunday's lineup
Grandal is not in the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Grandal will get the day off after starting each of the team's past three games, going 5-for-11 with a homer and two RBI in the process. Austin Barnes draws the start and will bat sixth in his stead.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Provides power Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Not starting Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Cranks first home run•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...