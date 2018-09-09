Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Not in Sunday's lineup

Grandal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Grandal will sit for the second straight game as left-hander Tyler Anderson takes the mound for the Rockies. Austin Barnes will start behind the plate as Grandal is slashing .091/.262/.182 in 42 plate appearances over his last 15 games.

