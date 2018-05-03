Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Not in Thursday's lineup

Grandal is out of the lineup against Arizona on Thursday, Alanna Rizzo of SportsNet LA reports.

Grandal will retreat to the bench for a standard day off following five straight starts behind the plate. In his place, Austin Barnes will catch Alex Wood and bat fifth in the order.

