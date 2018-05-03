Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Not in Thursday's lineup
Grandal is out of the lineup against Arizona on Thursday, Alanna Rizzo of SportsNet LA reports.
Grandal will retreat to the bench for a standard day off following five straight starts behind the plate. In his place, Austin Barnes will catch Alex Wood and bat fifth in the order.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Sits first game of doubleheader•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Drives in two•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Drives in five against San Diego•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Provides power Wednesday•
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...