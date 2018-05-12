Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Not starting Saturday

Grandal is not in the lineup Saturday against the Reds.

Grandal is hitting .267/.377/.474 with five homers on the season, though he's struggled a bit in May, going just 3-for-27 since the start of the month. Austin Barnes will catch Saturday.

