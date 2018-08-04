Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Not starting Saturday
Grandal is out of the lineup Saturday against the Astros, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Grandal started three straight games for the Dodgers, but he will join the other lefties on the bench Saturday as manager Dave Roberts loads the lineup full of right-handed bats to face Lance McCullers -- who owns better splits against southpaws. Look for Grandal to return behind the dish for Sunday's series finale.
