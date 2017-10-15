Play

Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Not starting Sunday

Grandal is out of the lineup for Game 2 of the NLCS against the Cubs on Sunday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Austin Barnes will serve as the Dodgers' backstop for the second consecutive day while Grandal sits out. Grandal has appeared in just one game during the 2017 postseason, in which he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

