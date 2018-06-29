Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of Friday's lineup

Grandal is not in the lineup against Colorado on Friday, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.

Grandal will remain on the bench for a second straight game and third time in the past four days as Austin Barnes gets the start for the series opener. Across 19 games in June, Grandal is hitting just .169/.206/.338 and will continue to cede time to Barnes moving forward.

