Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of Game 1 lineup

Grandal is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.

Austin Barnes will draw in behind the plate to catch Clayton Kershaw as the Dodgers begin the NLCS. The Dodgers are facing left-hander Jose Quintana, which could also have attributed to Grandal's absence from the lineup given his .233 average against southpaws this season.

