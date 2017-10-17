Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of lineup for Game 3
Grandal is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the NLCS against the Cubs on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Grandal is 0-for-7 in his career against Kyle Hendricks -- including an 0-for-3 performance in last year's NLCS -- so he'll open Game 3 on the bench as Austin Barnes draws another start behind the dish in his stead.
