Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of lineup for Game 3

Grandal is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the NLCS against the Cubs on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Grandal is 0-for-7 in his career against Kyle Hendricks -- including an 0-for-3 performance in last year's NLCS -- so he'll open Game 3 on the bench as Austin Barnes draws another start behind the dish in his stead.