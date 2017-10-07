Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of lineup Saturday
Grandal is not in the lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS against the Diamondbacks on Saturday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Grandal is hitting just .233 in 86 at-bats against southpaws this season -- compared to his .250 average against right-handed pitchers -- so he'll head to the bench as righty-hitting Austin Barnes draws the start against lefty Robbie Ray. Barnes will start behind the dish and bat seventh in his stead Saturday, though Grandal will likely be back in the starting lineup for Game 3.
